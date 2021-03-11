Lebanese-Armenian Maral Najarian released from Azerbaijani captivity

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The Lebanese-Armenian woman who was being held captive by Azerbaijan has been released, the Lebanese lawmaker Hakob Bagratouni said in a statement.

ARF’s Bagratouni said that Maral Najarian is already in her home in Lebanon.

He said that the release was achieved through his efforts and work with the Lebanese foreign ministry and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan