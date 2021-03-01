We are ready to hold snap elections, if opposition agrees – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that they are ready for snap elections, if the parliamentary forces give consent, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during the rally at the Republican Square.

The PM added that the opposition has made all possible efforts to show in the streets that the people demand his resignation. ‘’They failed to do that, and I give them another chance, I challenge them, let’s hold another election and we will see whose resignation the people demand’’, Pashinyan said.