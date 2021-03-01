Pashinyan was briefed incorrectly on Iskander missile systems, says spox

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson says the Armenian premier and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the Armenian leader’s statement on the Iskander missile systems among other issues during their latest phone conversation.

“As a result of combining the existing facts and data, the Armenian Prime Minister concluded that he hadn’t been briefed correctly regarding this situation. Moreover, the Prime Minister’s statement doesn’t have anything to do with the content and quality of the Armenian-Russian allied relations in the military and military-industrial cooperation sector. There is no doubt that Russian weapons are one of the best in the world. The Republic of Armenia continues closely cooperating with the Russian Federation in the military industry and high tech sectors and intends to take steps to deepen it even more,” Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told ARMENPRESS.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan