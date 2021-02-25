Office of Prosecutor General urges to refrain from any initiative endangering legal order in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia has released a statement, warning that any anti-constitutional process, involvement to that process, no matter who will conduct it, will receive the strongest legal assessment.

“The risks of the February 25 statement of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, the discussions and comments on it in public and social platforms have created preconditions of domestic public, political instability in the Republic, and their possible developments can lead to unpredictable, catastrophic consequences for our state and people from security perspective, with serious treats to the legal and constitutional order.

Therefore, the Office of the Prosecutor General calls on to stay within the regulations of the Constitution of Armenia and avoid irresponsible actions, refrain from any initiative endangering the legal order in the country, the attempts of engaging the Armed Forces to the domestic processes, any action directed against the public order”, the Office said in a statement.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”. He invited all his supporters to the Republic Square to discuss the ongoing developments. Currently Pashinyan is marching across Yerevan with his supporters.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan