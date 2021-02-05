PM appoints new deputy heads of State Oversight Service
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Ara Yeghoyan and Aren Yeghiazaryan have been appointed deputy heads of the State Oversight Service of Armenia.
The respective decisions have been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
