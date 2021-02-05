Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

PM appoints new deputy heads of State Oversight Service

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Ara Yeghoyan and Aren Yeghiazaryan have been appointed deputy heads of the State Oversight Service of Armenia.

The respective decisions have been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

 

