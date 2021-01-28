Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 January

Armenia returns 1 Azerbaijani POW in exchange of 5

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia returned 1 war prisoner to Azerbaijan and 5 Armenian war prisoners returned from Baku, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, as quoting commander of the Russian peacekeeping units in Nagorno Karabakh Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov.  

‘’The Russian airplane transported 1 POW to Baku, 5 POWs returned to Armenia’’, Muradov said.





