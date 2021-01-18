Russian peacekeepers conduct demining works in Martakert

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining works in the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Russian defense ministry reports.

This time the demining works are being carried out in Martakert town.

In the course of demining and clearing the territory of explosive objects in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems.

The engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have already cleared nearly 551 hectares of land, 205,3 km long roads. Over 23,7 thousand explosive devices were found and neutralized.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan