Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

Former PACE member sentenced to 4 years in prison for taking bribes from Azerbaijan

Former PACE member sentenced to 4 years in prison for taking bribes from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. A Milan court has sentenced former member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Luca Volontè, representing Italy, to 4 years in prison for taking bribes from Azerbaijan, La Repubblica reports.

The Milan Police and Prosecution have launched a criminal case against Luca Volontè in February 2016 for taking 2,4 million Euro bribe from Azerbaijan during 2012-2013. Instead, Baku was using him at the Italian parliament and the PACE for its benefit. The money has been transferred to him by the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, but the coordination works have been carried out by a Brussels-based Azerbaijani lobbying company.

The criminal case launched against Volontè consisted of two chapters-bribery and money laundering.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration