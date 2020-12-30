Artsakh authorities find more bodies of fallen troops in ongoing search operations

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The remains of 22 Armenian servicemen were found during search operations in Fizuli, Hadrut and the areas in between Kubatlu and Khndzoresk, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations reported. This brings the total number of bodies discovered so far to 1133, State Service of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Today, 1 search team is working in Fizuli. On December 28 the Azerbaijani side did not allow to conduct search operations in Hadrut. The next day it was possible to negotiate and continue the work. Such cases happened in different parts. The martial law remains in place in Artsakh and therefore we plan to continue working in the next days in emergency mode,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan