Pashinyan honors fallen troops at Yerablur military cemetery as protesters try to block entrance

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other government officials reached the Yerablur military cemetery after leading a memorial march from Yerevan’s central plaza with their supporters.

The entrance of the cemetery was blocked as a sign of protest by anti-Pashinyan protesters, war veterans and family members of fallen troops. However, police opened the entrance.

Pashinyan paid tribute to the fallen troops at the pantheon.

