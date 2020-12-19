Italians believe Turkey poses major threat to entire world – survey

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. According to a survey conducted by research centers, Italians believe that Turkey is one of the most dangerous countries posing a threat to the entire world, the BBC Turkish reports.

ISPI and Ipsos research organizations asked respondents in Italy ‘Which country poses the greatest threat to the world?’

27% of Italians said it is China, 15% said Iran, while 14% said Turkey. This is the first time in 5 years that respondents in Italy are mentioning Turkey when asked this question.

According to ISPI Director Paolo Magri, Turkey’s highly aggressive foreign policy, escalation with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, military interventions in Syria, Libya and Nagorno Karabakh contributed to this perception among Italians.

Reporting by Sedrak Sargsyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan