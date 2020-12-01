COVID-19: Schools in Armenia to resume in-person learning from December 7
11:50, 1 December, 2020
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports has instructed provincial authorities and the Yerevan City Hall to resume in-person learning of the 5-12th grades in schools starting December 7.
The 1-4th grades are already conducting in-person learning.
The decision was made jointly with the healthcare ministry.
The schools will continue following the health authorities’ coronavirus guidelines.
Clinically vulnerable and 65+ employees of schools can work remotely.
At-risk children will continue learning remotely.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version