COVID-19: Schools in Armenia to resume in-person learning from December 7

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports has instructed provincial authorities and the Yerevan City Hall to resume in-person learning of the 5-12th grades in schools starting December 7.

The 1-4th grades are already conducting in-person learning.

The decision was made jointly with the healthcare ministry.

The schools will continue following the health authorities’ coronavirus guidelines.

Clinically vulnerable and 65+ employees of schools can work remotely.

At-risk children will continue learning remotely.

