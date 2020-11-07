Artsakh's Defense Army improves positions in Berdzor direction

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Military operations continued on November 7 near Shushi, south of Berdzor and Martuni direction, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

''Particularly, clashes continue in the areas near Shushi, just nearby the city and on the roads day and night. Yesterday I said that we were able to protect Shushi, but as it can be seen the adversary has involved new troops and continues its plans of occupying Shushi. At the moment our forces are stubbornly resisting, inflicting significant losses to the wings, rear and communications of the adversary, but the clashes are heavy and continue up till now'', Hovhannisyan said.

According to him, there are clashes also in the direction of Shushi – Karintak, Lisagor and other places.

Hovhannisyan said that Azerbaijan planned to attack in Martuni direction with armored equipment, but were repelled to their initial positions, losing 1-2 armored vehicles and leaving some bodies in the battlefield.

‘’Clashes occurred also south of Berdzor. The adversary tried to advance for a few times, but they failed, suffered losses. Our units were able to improve positions in that direction’’, Hovhannisyan said, adding that no clashes occurred in the other directions, but artillery was used against both the military positions and settlements.