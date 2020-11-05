Spanish lawmaker calls on int’l community to prevent implementation of new genocide by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Member of Congress of Deputies of Spain Jon Inarritu calls on the international community to take immediate steps to prevent the new genocide being committed by Azerbaijan and Turkey in Artsakh.

“We are currently in front of the hospital in Stepanakert. It has been targeted this week, civilians and civilian infrastructure have also been targeted. The international community should take immediate steps to prevent the implementation of new genocide by Azerbaijan”, Jon Inarritu said in a video shot in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan