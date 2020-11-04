Azerbaijan attempted more attacks during the day – MoD Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. During the entire day Azerbaijani armed forces, reinforced by terrorist groups, launched attacking attempts in different directions, including in the northern and north-eastern directions, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘'As a rule, the attacking attempts were carried out with platoon-battalion tactical groups, separate subversive groups'', Hovhannisyan said, adding that the fighting took place also in the southern direction, along Vorotan River.

''A detachment tried to attack a concrete height with several armored vehicles, lost two or three units of armored vehicles and was thrown back'', Hovhannisyan said.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan also added that during the day Azerbaijan also used small-scale air force and artillery.