Azerbaijan suffers “major personnel and materiel” losses

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces troops and the terrorists-mercenaries fighting with them have suffered “major personnel and materiel” losses as a result of the Artsakh military’s countermeasures, the Defense Army of Artsakh said.

“As a result of the combat actions that took place over the past days, as well as ongoing actions in the south-eastern frontline (Shekher-Karmir Shuka – Taghavard line), the Defense Army forces and volunteer troops organized a real “hell” for the adversary in our forests and canyons. The enemy terrorist groups and special operations units suffered and continue suffering major personnel and materiel losses,” the Defense Army said, adding that they are currently carrying out reconnaissance and strikes against the attacking adversary.

