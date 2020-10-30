Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October

USA suggests Scandinavian peacekeepers should be deployed in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The USA suggests deployment of Scandinavian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports United States National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community in Los Angeles.

''Any armed peacekeeping force should not involve Minsk Group Co-chair countries, including the USA, or neighboring countries. Any sort of Turkish mediation or peacekeeping role is not acceptable for the USA, as well as Armenia, We believe both sides should accept Scandinavian peacekeepers and we are working with the Scandinavian governments to put together a peacekeeping force that could be deployed in the region to keep the ceasefire'', Robert O'Brien said.





