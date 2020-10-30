Azerbaijani armed forces bomb Syunik Province of the Republic of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces used artillery against Davit Bek village of Syunik Province of the Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

''In this direction military operations took place and the Azerbaijani artillery fired, resulting in concrete consequences’', Hovhannisyan said.