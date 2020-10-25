French MP urges to withdraw Turkey from NATO

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. French lawmaker Valérie Boyer urged to remove Turkey from NATO after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insulted President of France Emmanuel Macron.

“Erdogan again insulted the President of France. I ask to apply new strong measures, such as recalling our Ambassador, withdrawing Turkey from the NATO, ending all negotiations for joining the EU, imposing economic sanctions”, the French MP said.

France has recalled its Ambassador from Turkey for consultations following the incident that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that French President Emmanuel Macron needs “mental treatment”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan