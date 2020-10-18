Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan once again violated the ceasefire regime during the period of 00:04-02:45, firing from artillery and gunfire weapons in the northern direction of the contact line, and fired rockets in the period of 02:20-02:45 in the southern direction, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 18 midnight.

Earlier, on October 10, Armenia and Azerbaijan reached a similiar agreement, but Azerbaijan started to violate the agreement immediately after it entered into force.





