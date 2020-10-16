‘Turkey must be condemned based on its actions, not the statements’ – Greek FM says in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. It’s important for the international community to clearly differentiate between those who add fuel to the fire and those who adopt a constructive approach and remain committed to the peaceful option of solution of disputes, Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan, commenting on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Greek FM said Athens is closely following the ongoing developments, welcomes the talks held in Moscow on cessation of hostilities. “We are very concerned by the violations of that agreements. The ceasefire should be strictly respected. We believe that lasting solutions are possible only through diplomatic means, by returning to the negotiation table under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs. We are facing very serious security challenges in our direct neighborhood, but we are trying to find diplomatic solutions for the sake of peace, stability and welfare in the region. In both cases it’s important that the international community clearly differentiates between those who are adding fuel to the fire and those who are adopting a constructive approach and remain committed to the peaceful option of solution of disputes”, the minister stated.

The Greek FM emphasized that foreign interference should be stopped. “Ankara’s inference in one more conflict is very concerning. It has brought serious concerns in the international field”, he said.

Nikos Dendias reminded that Greece from the very start has raised its voice over the matter. “We were the first urging the EU to react, calling for lasting ceasefire and peaceful solution under the auspices of the Minsk Group. We also proposed that the EU calls for stopping the involvement of external sides”, he said.

The Foreign Minister also commented on Azerbaijan’s groundless claims, accusations, reminding that Greece has recalled its Ambassador to Baku.

He said he has briefed his Armenian counterpart on the escalations and illegal actions in Syria, Iraq, Cyprus, Libya and the Mediterranean Sea. “All have a well-known common denominator. That is Turkey, its ignorance of EU calls on respecting the international legitimacy”, the Greek FM said, adding that Turkey must be condemned based on its actions, not the statements.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan