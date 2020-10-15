Armenia examining footage of alleged execution of war prisoners by Azerbaijan for applying to ECHR

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Representation of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights is examining the footage spread in Azerbaijani media where allegedly Armenian war prisoners are being shot down. Materials are being prepared based on it to apply to the ECHR, Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights Yeghishe Kirakosyan told ARMENPRESS.

‘’Naturally, the footage is in our focus and materials are being prepared to send to the UCHR’’, Kirakosyan said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan