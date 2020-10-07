House of Representatives of Netherlands adopts resolution over terrorists sent by Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. House of Representatives of Netherlands (lower house of the parliament) has adopted two resolutions, recording the deployment of terrorists from Syria to Azerbaijan by Turkey, calling on the Government to take practical steps to launch an investigation in the sidelines of the OSCE.

By another resolution the House of Representatives to demand answers from Turkey in the sidelines of the NATO for its intervention in Karabakh conflict and urge it to stop intervention.

The resolution is authored by MP representing the Christian Union party Joël Voordewind.

Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey , unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. Turkey, in addition to various types of assistance to Azerbaijan, including using Turkish air force against Artsakh and Armenia, has also deployed thousands of mercenaries and terrorists from Syria in Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.

So far the Armenian side has reported 320 casualties among the military and 21 civilians, Azerbaijan’s manpower losses are nearly 4000, which includes both servicemen from the regular Azerbaijani army and terrorists.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan called for an new coalition against international terrorism on October 6.

