Israeli scholars point out to Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh and demand suspension of arms supply

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. A number of prominent Israeli scholars are calling on the Israeli government to immediately suspend sales of arms to Azerbaijan amid the latter’s attacks on Artsakh.

In an open letter regarding the ongoing fighting in Artsakh, they called for a ceasefire and stressed that independent accounts and analysis show that the ongoing hostilities are “due solely to aggression of the Republic of Azerbaijan, supported by Turkey and backed up by fighters from elsewhere in the region". The scholars called on their countrymen to raise their voice about this issue.

Michael Stone from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, a signatory of the letter, published it on his social media account:

“An Open Letter regarding the Fighting in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh)

The following represents the personal views of a group of Israeli scholars of Caucasian and associated studies, and does not reflect the positions of the Hebrew University nor its Armenian Studies Program. We the undersigned write to express our deep concern with the fighting that has flared up in the region of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh). From a reading of independent accounts and analysis we have concluded that this outbreak of violence in the last few days is due solely to aggression of the Republic of Azerbaijan, supported by Turkey and backed up by fighters from elsewhere in the region. This belligerence has been directed towards military and civilian targets in the Republic of Artsakh and its mainly Armenian population, and deserves to be condemned in no uncertain terms. The response of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia is clearly one of defense of population, property and territory, and should enjoy the support of those who cherish the principle of self-determination of peoples. We call for an end to this aggression, and a cessation of the fighting. The long-term answer to tension in the region is on-going negotiations that will aim to resolve the claims of various ethnic groups, leading to a mutually agreed upon political arrangement. Clearly, violence of any type will not resolve ethnic and other tensions. It is with dismay that we address the matter of Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan in recent years, this being one component in the massive armament process in that country. We call upon the Israeli government to cease immediately the sales of arms to Azerbaijan, pending a review of the issue by the government and Knesset. Matters of would-be Realpolitik, as reflected here in arm sales, are not the only basis for foreign policy. Certainly, one needs to question Israel’s role in an armament effort aimed mainly against a people that like the Jewish people suffered genocidal attacks in the twentieth century. We call upon other Israelis to raise their voice on this important issue.

(in alphabetical order) Prof. Reuven Amitai Prof. Yair Auron Prof. Israel Charny Ms. Moran Deitch Prof. Benjamin Z. Kedar Mr. Yoav Loeff Prof. Benny Morris Prof. Eli Richter Prof. Donna Shalev Mr. Marc Sherman Prof. Michael Stone Dr. Yana Tcheknanovets Prof. Dror Zeevi,” reads the letter.

Earlier the Armenian intelligence agency had also disclosed evidence of Turkish military involvement in the Azeri attacks on Artsakh.

The Azeri forces are using many Israeli-made munitions in the attacks, including on civilian settlements, notably the LORA missile and UAVs.

Numerous reports have been made about Turkey having recruited Syrian jihadists and having sent them to Azerbaijan for the attacks. This has already been confirmed by France and the USA.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan