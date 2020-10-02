Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

BREAKING: Azerbaijan bombs capital city of Artsakh - DEVELOPING

BREAKING: Azerbaijan bombs capital city of Artsakh - DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS.  Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) capital city Stepanakert is being bombarded by Azerbaijani forces.

“They hit Stepanakert,” Defense Ministry spox Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

Details will follow.

UPDATES:

Multiple people are wounded and heavy damages of civilian infrastructure has occurred. The Rescue Service was also hit. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration