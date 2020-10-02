BREAKING: Azerbaijan bombs capital city of Artsakh - DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) capital city Stepanakert is being bombarded by Azerbaijani forces.

“They hit Stepanakert,” Defense Ministry spox Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

Details will follow.

UPDATES:

Multiple people are wounded and heavy damages of civilian infrastructure has occurred. The Rescue Service was also hit.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan