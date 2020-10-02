BREAKING: Azerbaijan bombs capital city of Artsakh - DEVELOPING
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) capital city Stepanakert is being bombarded by Azerbaijani forces.
“They hit Stepanakert,” Defense Ministry spox Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.
Details will follow.
UPDATES:
Multiple people are wounded and heavy damages of civilian infrastructure has occurred. The Rescue Service was also hit.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:02 Ukrainian interior minister denies statements on providing military assistance to Azerbaijan
- 14:59 OSCE Minsk Group intends to achieve end to military operations in Nagorno Karabakh – French FM
- 14:57 Putin wishes speedy recovery to Trump from COVID-19
- 14:27 Artsakh vows ‘adequate response’ to Azeri bombing of Stepanakert
- 13:53 BREAKING: Azerbaijan bombs capital city of Artsakh - DEVELOPING
- 13:45 Armenian defense ministry released images of Azeri T-90 wreckage
- 13:39 Wounded Le Monde journalists who survived Azeri attack taken to Yerevan for France airlift
- 13:35 Ombudsman sends report on mercenaries to special Working Group created under UN special resolution
- 13:28 Russian pop star visiting Artsakh reportedly missing after coming under Azeri UAV attack
- 13:22 Armenia’s COVID-19 cases growing: 532 new cases confirmed in past 24 hours
- 13:12 Azerbaijan responds to international community’s calls for peace with aggravation of situation – MFA
- 13:08 Artsakh shoots down Azerbaijani warplane and UAVs as battles continue
- 13:05 UPDATED: Artsakh Defense Army releases names of soldiers killed from Azerbaijani attack
- 13:03 Armenia Armed Forces brought to highest combat readiness level, troops supplemented
- 12:58 Armenian FM holds video talk to Greek counterpart
- 12:50 EU leaders state that NK conflict can’t have military solution, nor any external interference
- 12:38 Macron to demand explanations from Erdogan over sending Islamists to Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone
- 12:24 International community should quickly prevent spread of violence – Armenian PM tells Le Figaro
- 12:16 BREAKING: Azerbaijani forces fire Smerch heavy rocket launcher at Artsakh civilians
- 11:57 Armenian FM discusses NK conflict with French counterpart over phone
- 11:33 President of Artsakh chairs extended-format extraordinary meeting of Security Council
- 11:21 Artsakh finds Israeli-made radio on killed adversary soldier,Arabic-language communication retrieved
- 11:19 Armenia MFA issues statement over joint call of leaders of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries
- 10:58 Azerbaijan suffers nearly 830 losses in manpower amid attack on Artsakh
- 10:47 Artsakh military reports 54 more KIA amid Azerbaijani attacks as death toll mounts to 151
