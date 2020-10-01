Azerbaijani shelling targets AFP journalists crew in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have targeted a vehicle transporting the crew of the Agence France-Presse (AFP) international news agency in Artsakh, the Artsakh authorities said, posting images of the damaged vehicle.

The Azerbaijani military targeted a group of journalists in Martuni on October 1.

Two French reporters of Le Monde, a cameraman for the ARMENIA TV Channel and a reporter of 24News were wounded as Azeri forces shelled the town of Martuni in Artsakh.

