Baku drugs own troops; Artsakh finds syringes in pockets of Azeri KIA soldiers proving war crime

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. All the bodies of dead Azerbaijani serviceman that were left behind on Artsakhi territories had syringes in the pockets of their gear, Artsakh’s presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told a news briefing.

“All of this entirely constitutes war crime in terms of international law,” he said. “This proves that Azerbaijan is sending its troops to war in an already drugged condition.”

103 servicemen of the Artsakh military have been killed in the Azerbaijani attacks since September 27. Over 120 troops are wounded. 7 civilians were also killed in different cities of Artsakh as Azeri forces bombarded towns.

According to latest reports, the Azeri forces lost more than 920 servicemen in the their offensive operations with more than 2100 wounded. The Azeris have also lost 84 UAVs, 7 gunships, 166 tanks and armored equipment, 1 warplane and 1 Smerch launcher.

