Azerbaijani military drone makes threatening approaches against Armenian reporters covering battles

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani military UAV has made threatening approaches against a group of reporters currently covering the Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh in the town of Martuni, Tert.am news website’s reporter Ani Gevorgyan confirmed to ARMENPRESS.

“We were carrying out our professional duties in Martuni region. We were in one of the homes that had come under heavy artillery bombardment, where one of the family members told us that he has lost his daughter-in-law, his daughter is hospitalized and granddaughter is also wounded. Then we decided to go outside and enter another home when our cameraman shouted that a loitering munition is hovering above. One of the persons accompanying us said it is a UAV and told us to immediately seek cover. We ran away and took shelter in a home,” Gevorgyan said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

The Artsakh military said 58 of its soldiers have been killed in the attacks.

According to the military, Azerbaijan has lost more than 200 servicemen, 27 UAVs, 4 gunships, 46 tanks and armored personnel carriers and other armored equipment.

