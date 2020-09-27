Azerbaijan continues to suffer losses – 1 helicopter, 3 tanks and 7 UAVs

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Military operations on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line still continue, in some sections night clashes take place, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Defense Army of Artsakh Suren Sarumyan said in a press conference.

''At the moment military operations continue, in some sections night clashes take place. The enemy has suffered new losses. According to verified information, they have lost another helicopter, 3 tanks, 7 UAVs and 2 military engineering vehicles. In total, the Armenian side has destroyed 4 Azerbaijani helicopters, 33 tanks and combat vehicles, 27 UAVs and 2 military engineering vehicles'', Sarumyan said.

Editingf and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan