PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan congratulates Armenians on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister Anna Hakobyan addressed a congratulatory message on Armenia’s Independence Day.

“Independence Day is a special message to better know ourselves, our country, identity, history, opportunities and our potential.

Country’s independence and freedom start from the individual’s independence and freedom. Country is independent, free and strong only in case when each of its citizen, regardless of gender, age, social and health condition, feels himself free, independent, strong and protected in that country.

Today women make up the majority of our society, and unfortunately, many of them break stereotypes every day for working with their preferred profession, living a dignified life, protecting their rights and the rights of their children in different situations, demonstrating a civil consciousness or assuming responsibility towards the state’s future”, the PM’s wife said, congratulating all Armenians on the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

