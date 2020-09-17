Two new justices of high court sworn in

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Artur Vagharshyan and Edgar Shatiryan were ceremonially sworn in as Constitutional Court justices on September 17 in parliament, days after being confirmed to the positions by lawmakers.

“By assuming office of Constitutional Court judge, I swear before the people of the Republic of Armenia to uphold the Constitution, to act independently and impartially, and to remain committed to the high calling of a Constitutional Court judge,” the justices said in their inauguration speech.

The third confirmed judge, Yervand Khundkaryan, will be inaugurated at a later date.

