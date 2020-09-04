New Dutch ambassador presents copy of credentials to Armenian FM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The new Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers presented the copy of credentials to Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian on September 4.

FM Mnatsakanian congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and expressed hope that Schermers’ activities will contribute to further strengthening the Armenian-Dutch friendly relations and boosting of the dialogue on different levels, the foreign ministry said in a news release. In this context both sides attached importance to the establishment of the Dutch diplomatic representation in Yerevan.

Mnatsakanian and Schermers exchanges ideas around the bilateral agenda, the multi-sector cooperation and partnership in international arenas.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan