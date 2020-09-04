First trade executed on corporate Eurobonds at Armenia Securities Exchange

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A corporate Eurobond trade was executed on AMX’s corporate bonds platform for the first time in the history of Armenian exchange market (the value of trade - US 600,000), the Armenia Securities Exchange told Armenpress.

Ardshinbank CJSC’s Eurobonds (XS2080321198), issued in foreign capital market by “Dilijan Finance B.V.”, are listed on Armenia Securities Exchange. USD 300 mln Eurobonds were issued with a 5-year maturity period and 6.5% annual coupon rate, with the minimum lot size of USD 200000.