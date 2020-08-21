200 Armenian servicemen bestowed with state awards for valor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has formalized Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recommendation on bestowing 199 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces with state awards.

The servicemen were awarded for valor, selflessness and courage in battles for defending the country.

With the same order, the President officially bestowed Captain Ruben Sanamyan with the Order of the Fatherland and the National Hero of Armenia title.

