Russia starts production of COVID-19 vaccine

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Healthcare Ministry of the Russian Federation informs that the production of coronavirus vaccine has kicked off, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that Russia is the 1st to register a vaccine against coronavirus in the world. It’s named ‘’Sputnik V’’.

Health Minister of Russia Mikhail Murashko said that the vaccine is first of all for the domestic use, but talks are underway about exporting the Russian technology.

The Minister added that at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 Russia will be able to produce 5 million vaccine monthly.

The Health Ministry informed that the Russian vaccine allows to create a long-term immunity that will probably last for 2 years.

One of Putin’s daughters has been already vaccine. Putin said that she feels well and has no problems.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan