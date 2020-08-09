First Armenian relief plane arrives in Beirut

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The first Armenian relief aircraft carrying medicine and medical equipment to Beirut after the major explosion has arrived in the Lebanese capital, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

“First of the three airlifts of assistance from Armenia to brotherly Lebanon arrived in Beirut”, FM Mnatsakanyan tweeted. “From Armenia’s heart to Beirut”.

Two more flights carrying humanitarian aid will be sent from Armenia to Lebanon next week.

Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan, other government officials and Members of Parliament are also visiting the Lebanese capital which is home to a large Armenian community.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan