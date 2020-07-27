Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

Armenian serviceman killed from Azerbaijani sniper fire

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. On July 27, at around 01:10, serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces Ashot Mikayelyan received a fatal gunshot wound from the sniper shot fired by the Azerbaijani side in one of the military positions located in the northern-eastern direction of the Armenian border, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The defense ministry extends its deepest condolences to the serviceman's family, relatives and co-servicemen.

