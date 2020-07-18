Chechen President says he can kneel and ask for peace to Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Head of Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov issued a statement over the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the Telegram channel of Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic noted that his people know the price of peace better than anyone else, but they also know the grief caused by war.

‘’We know from our own experience that it’s better to prevent the war and spare no efforts for peacefully solving complicated issues. Today we see escalated situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Both are brotherly countries for us. The tragic developments taking place there touch not only Russia, but they are painful for the entire Caucasus and CIS countries’’, Kadyrov said, calling on the conflicting sides, as well all the allied countries, to take measures for preventing this conflict.

‘’Everything must be done so as the sides achieve peace. Otherwise, if God forbid, this confrontation turns into a large-scale war, the tragic consequences will go beyond Caucasus. We remember the developments in Karabakh, how many lives that war claimed. And today again there are victims and the situation is escalated’’, Kadyrov said.

Referring to the possible eruption of a large-scale war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Head of the Chechen Republic said, ‘’There will be no winners. I am ready to kneel and ask the sides for the sake of peace’’, he said.

