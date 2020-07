Singer Cher urges not to turn blind eye on Azerbaijani provocations

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. World famous American pop-singer of Armenian origin Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian) commented in her Twitter page to a post about the Azerbaijani threats to strike Armenia's Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant.

''They have been killing Armenians since before I went there. We turn a blind eye. They have oil'', she wrote. Cher visited Armenia on April 28, 1993.

