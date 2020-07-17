‘Azerbaijan is starting a regional war amid global pandemic’ – Alexis Ohanian
12:49, 17 July, 2020
YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder Alexis Ohanian commented on the recent provocative actions launched by Azerbaijan on the Armenia border.
Ohanian shared the statement of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) on a story in Instagram, which says: “Azerbaijan is starting a regional war amid a global pandemic”.
Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.
Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
