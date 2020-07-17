Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

World Council of Churches calls for urgent de-escalation of clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. World Council of Churches (WCC) interim general secretary Rev. Prof. Dr Ioan Sauca issued a statement over the recent military aggression launched by Azerbaijan against Armenia.

In the statement Ioan Sauca called for urgent de-escalation of the confrontation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, where renewed fighting since 12 July has cost the lives of at least 16 people and resulted in destabilization.

“The WCC is deeply concerned by reports that artillery exchanges have imperiled civilians and essential infrastructure, including a factory in the Tavush region of Armenia making personal protective equipment essential for the COVID-19 response,” said Sauca. “Particularly in the context of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has badly affected both Azerbaijan and Armenia, WCC calls on both sides to observe the global ceasefire called for by the UN secretary-general to enable all necessary resources to be deployed in the fight against the virus. While Armenia has expressed commitment to the global ceasefire, the WCC regrets that Azerbaijan has not”, Sauca said.

“The WCC calls for renewed engagement in diplomatic efforts to find a solution to this issue”, said Sauca.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.





