Armenian FM emphasizes inadmissibility of military rhetoric by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has provided details over the video conference between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

''During the video conference, the sides touched upon the situation around the peace process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister of Armenia stressed the inadmissibility of Azerbaijan's warmongering and deconstructive statements, noting that they undermine the environment of the peace process and hinder the implementation of the commitment to prepare the peoples for peace.

At the same time, Minister Mnatsakanyan underscored the need to consistently ensure the comprehensive security of the people of Artsakh, including through free and safe movement.

In the course of the meeting, the possibilities of face to face meetings and the Co-Chairs’ visit to the region were discussed, depending on the development of the situation with the pandemic. At the same time, the parties emphasized their readiness to continue remote contacts next month.

On June 30, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov held a video conference with the participation and mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schoffer (U.S.) and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

On June 29, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a video conference with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as well as with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

