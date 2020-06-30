Armenia’s economy becoming more and more free – PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has improved its positions in the Index of Economic Freedom 2020 released by the Heritage Foundation by 13 points, capturing the 34th place in the list of 180 countries, the government said on Facebook.

Armenia is included in the list of Mostly Free countries with 70.6 score.

With such a figure Armenia is the leader among the countries of the Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU). In addition, the country’s total score surpasses the average regional and global scores.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook that Armenia’s economy is becoming more and more free, and this is the main tool of boosting investments.

“On the background of the coronavirus crisis this information, of course, is not so urgent, but I am happy that the international community is recording the deep changes which are taking place in Armenia’s economic environment. Dear compatriots, we must overcome the coronavirus crisis and return to the work of building our welfare”, the PM said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan