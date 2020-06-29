WHO informs about acceleration of COVID-19 spread

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom informed that COVID-19 spread rate accelerates at the global level, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti.

‘’Some countries have allowed businesses to work, tried to return to social life, but encountered rise in numbers. Many people are at risk zone. The difficult reality is that the situation has not been resolved yet and though some countries have progressed, the spread rate of the pandemic accelerates at the global level’’, Adhanom said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan