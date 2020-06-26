Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

Large fire breaks out at Tsitsernakaberd

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS.  A large fire has broke out in the territory of Tsitsernakaberd  Armenian Genocide memorial complex. ARMENPRESS reports Facebook users post photos and footgaes of the fire.

Details are being clarified.

The fire broke out in the grassy area.

The correspondent of ARMEPRESS reports from the scene that several fire brigades of the rescue service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are trying to put out the fire.

Spokesperson of Yerevan Mayor Hakob Karapetyan wrote on his Facebook page that a while ago large-scale firework display was organized in that territory.

