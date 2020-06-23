Coronavirus: 6 new cases confirmed in Artsakh, bringing total to 103

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. 6 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 103, the ministry of healthcare said.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 65.

At the moment 74 people are quarantined.

1,688 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

No death case has been registered in the Republic.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan