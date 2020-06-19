Plane carrying medical items departs from Poland to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. A plane carrying medical items departed today from Poland to Armenia to help combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Armenian Embassy in Poland reports.

The aid provided by Poland’s Solidarity state fund includes 20,000 face masks, 2400 face shields and 2700 liters of hand and face sanitizers.

The ceremony of the departure of the luggage at the airport was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Samvel Mkrtchyan, deputy Polish FMs, top diplomats, representatives of the Solidarity state fund and reporters.

Poland also send an aid to Georgia.

At the ceremony the Armenian and Georgian Ambassadors thanked the Fund and the organizers for the support. In turn the Polish side expressed readiness to constantly assist the friendly countries in difficult moments.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan