Carrying identity document outside becomes mandatory in Armenia due to coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Citizens of Armenia will be fined by 10 thousand AMD for not having identity document with them starting from June 16., ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in a briefing following the session at the Commandant's Office.

''Starting from tomorrow carrying identity document will become mandatory for the citizens of Armenia. The filling in a protocol on an administrative offense for not wearing a mask becomes difficult, since the citizens have no identity documents. This affects the efficiency of the process. Not having an identity document and not wearing a mask will be separate offenses. The citizens will be fined by 10 thousand AMD for not carrying identity documents'', Pashinyan said, adding that the situation over coronavirus continues to remain complicated.

17,489 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia by June 17. 6571 have recovered. 10,529 are active cases. Death toll is 293. Another 96 people have died, who had been tested positive for coronavirus, but died of other causes. A total of 85,556 tests have been done.

State of emergency has been prolonged until July 13.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan