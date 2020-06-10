Department for treating coronavirus patients to open in Martuni medical center soon

GAVAR, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. A separate department for treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus will open soon in the medical center of Armenia’s Martuni town, the Gegharkunik Governor’s office told Armenpress.

Governor of Gegharkunik province Gnel Sanosyan got acquainted with the construction works of the new department at the hospital.

Director of Martuni hospital Andranik Harutyunyan said the new department will have 30 beds for patients with moderate health condition and up to 10 beds for intensive care. The medical service will be provided by the local specialists. The department will have a separate entrance.

“The project launched at the government’s and our joint initiative. Given the number of coronavirus infected people in our province and the current situation, we found it appropriate to create this department in order to be able to provide medical care to our citizens. We are working at all directions at accelerated pace in cooperation with the ministry of healthcare. We will do the utmost for the department to receive the patients in coming days. The department will serve mainly the residents of our province, but in case of necessity it will also receive the residents of Artsakh and other provinces of Armenia”, the Governor said.



