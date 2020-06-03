Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Armenia makes wearing masks in public places mandatory

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Wearing face masks in public places becomes mandatory in Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan announced in a briefing following the session of the Commandant’s Office. Children under 6 will be an exclusion.

‘’Some cases are left to logical thinking. I think we will have no problems here. I understand that wearing face masks in these weather conditions can cause some inconveniences, but it will diminish the spread of the virus’’, ARMENPRESS reports Avinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





